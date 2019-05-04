  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:First Avenue, Jennifer Mayerle, Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota History Center


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The legendary First Avenue is on display at the Minnesota History Center.

“First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom” opens Saturday at 10 a.m. There are special happenings for opening day, including DJ sets, book signings and performances.

(credit: CBS)

Entry is included with museum admission. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 5 to 17.

In the video above, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak got a sneak peek at the exhibit.

READ MORE: How Do Artists Get Stars On First Avenue?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.