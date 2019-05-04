Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The legendary First Avenue is on display at the Minnesota History Center.
“First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom” opens Saturday at 10 a.m. There are special happenings for opening day, including DJ sets, book signings and performances.
Entry is included with museum admission. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages 5 to 17.
In the video above, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak got a sneak peek at the exhibit.
