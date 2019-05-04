



– A fall that left one boy dead and another seriously hurt in Minneapolis drew hundreds Saturday to remember and pray.

“The fact that you are all here on such short notice is a testament to the spirit of not only Whittier but the Twin Cities as a whole,” said Kaley Brown of the Whittier Alliance.

Tragedy struck Thursday as 2-year-old Abdiqani and his 1-year-old brother fell five stories from their apartment.

“I can feel the pain. I don’t need the father or the mother or anyone to explain to me how that feels,” said Osman Ahmed, a spokesperson for the family.

As Abdiqani was buried Saturday, his little brother is still recovering in the hospital. A family friend says his injuries include three broken ribs, a fractured skull, broken arm and jaw.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fall. The building is in good standing with the city.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows the incident appears to be an accident.

“We haven’t had anything like this before, this tragedy, but when something happens we come together as a community,” Ahmed said.

The gathering also served as a fundraiser for the family. The parents of the boys are unable to work as they mourn the loss of one son and pray for the recovery of another.

If you would like to help, Ahmed has set up a GoFundMe account for the family.