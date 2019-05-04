MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New evidence offers insight into what happened when two cousins drowned in a Shakopee pond last October.
Bushra Abdi and Zeynab Abdalla drowned after their car went into a pond off Highway 41. The medical examiner declared the deaths an accident.
New video released by Chaska police shows when crews went into the pond and found their car. A call to firefighters describes what happened before the 911 call got disconnected.
“We’re working on a 911 open line where we heard a woman just screaming, ‘Get off! Get off!’ screaming for help, and then she hung up,” said the 911 operator.
The Normandale Community College students both worked overnight shifts in the area and were driving together during their break. It’s still unclear what caused the crash into the pond.