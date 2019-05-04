  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the end of the road for a popular St. Paul business.

After 40 years, Russian Tea House on University Avenue closed its doors Saturday for the final time. The owners announced their decision last week on Facebook.

“We’re so very grateful for all your warm wishes and concern for us and we consider ourselves extremely lucky to have been blessed with such a great group of customers in our 40-year Tea House adventure,” the post said. “You’ve all been family from the get go… but now indeed we do have to go. It feels like leaving family.”

Russian Tea House was open Friday and Saturday, offering chocolate poppy rolls, quarts of stroganoff and other food for sale. Free tea was also available.

“We have always said our ‘retirement plan’ was to work until one of us dropped and although we haven’t quite ‘dropped,’ alas we are teetering. So, when we say we’ll miss you, it’s a VAST understatement,” the owners said.

