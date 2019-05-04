Country House Emerges With Victory After Maximum Security DisqualifiedDeemed to have interfered with several horses during his first-place race, Maximum Security was promptly stripped of his title with long-shot Country House, a surprise contender down the stretch, taking the actual "W."

Military Service Honored With 'Eye Of The Loon' Seat At Allianz FieldWhen Minnesota United drew up the plans for its new stadium, it wanted to have a unique feature. The chair is called "The Eye of the Loon," evoking the red eye of the loon on the team's logo. But why is it there and who gets to sit in it?

Odorizzi, Twins Top Yankees 7-3; Andjuar 2 Errors In ReturnJake Odorizzi kept up his impressive run, pitching two-hit ball over six shutout innings and leading the Minnesota Twins past the New York Yankees 7-3 Saturday.

North Star Grand Prix Bicycle Race CancelledDue to a budget deficit, the North Star Grand Prix cancelled their annual Minnesota bicycle race festival. The decision comes after unsuccessfully crowdfunding the multi-day event, which was set to take place across three courses in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Stillwater in June.