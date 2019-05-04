Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak had a lot of ground to cover in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information from the stories featured.

First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom at MN History Center

Animal Humane Society Walk For Animals

DeRusha Eats: Minneapolis Public Schools Farm to School Program

Festival of Nations

Football Fun Fest with Joe Montana at Ridgedale Mall Center Court

Best of MN: Andover High School Concert Choir

Minnesota Monthly Grill Fest 2019

