MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a person has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Hermantown.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, two Hermantown police officers and a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy were in pursuit of a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Midway Road at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The officers called off their pursuit near Miller Trunk Highway and Ugstad Road.

According to the BCA, St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies spotted the motorcyclist a short time after 3p.m near Stebner Road and Village Drive.

The deputies pursued the driver briefly until the motorcycle became stuck and the subject attempted to flee on foot. The BCA says shot were fired at one point during the encounter. At another point, the motorcyclist was reportedly struck by a squad car.

The subject was given medical aid, but was later pronounced dead at the scene, the BCA said.

The individual will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification and autopsy.

According to the BCA, a gun was recovered at the scene.

Officials say law enforcement were not wearing body cameras. BCA Investigators will determine whether squad cameras captured the incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.