Filed Under:Clearwater County, Matt Grossel, trespassing


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker who is a former law enforcement officer was arrested by St. Paul police for trespassing.

Ramsey County jail records show that 53-year-old Matt Grossel, of Clearbrook, was arrested about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and released a couple of hours later on a promise to appear in court.

The Pioneer Press reports that circumstances surrounding the arrest are unclear. St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster tells The Associated Press he could not immediately say if the arrest citation would be released Sunday.

Grossell, a retired Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy, issued a statement to the newspaper apologizing “to my family, my constituents, my colleagues, and my friends.” He said he will “fully cooperate with any next steps.”

Grossell did not immediately return phone and email messages left by the AP.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

