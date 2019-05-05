  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    11:35 PMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mental Health, Minnesota Politics, Sen. Tina Smith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Tina Smith is opening up about her previous struggles with depression. The Minnesota Democrat was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

Right now, she’s working on legislation that would ensure students have access to mental health services in schools.

She says she’s always been open with family and friends about the depression she experienced in her 30s.

“I am so struck by the continuing stigma around mental health. I mean health is health, whether it’s mental health or physical health. So it was really with that in mind that maybe it would encourage people who are still resistant to reaching out for help to get help if they knew that it worked for me,” Smith said.

Sen. Smith is trying to secure $200 million in federal funding for mental health services in schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.