MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Tina Smith is opening up about her previous struggles with depression. The Minnesota Democrat was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.
Right now, she’s working on legislation that would ensure students have access to mental health services in schools.
She says she’s always been open with family and friends about the depression she experienced in her 30s.
“I am so struck by the continuing stigma around mental health. I mean health is health, whether it’s mental health or physical health. So it was really with that in mind that maybe it would encourage people who are still resistant to reaching out for help to get help if they knew that it worked for me,” Smith said.
Sen. Smith is trying to secure $200 million in federal funding for mental health services in schools.