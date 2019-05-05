  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:2019 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year, Education Minnesota, Jessica Davis, South St. Paul Secondary School


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jessica Davis, a math teacher at South St. Paul Secondary School, is the 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Jessica Davis (credit: Education Minnesota)

“Every student deserves to be empowered by their own voice and elevated to their highest potential,” Davis said. “Most important, they deserve educators who want the same.”

Davis has been a teacher since 2006, beginning at Harding High School in St. Paul and moving to South St. Paul in 2009.

Davis is the 55th teacher to receive the award. An independent selection committee chooses the recipient from teachers who are nominated and then choose to become a candidate.

