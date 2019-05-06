  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 23-year-olds managed to avoid a potentially deadly situation when their kayak overturned on the Mississippi River over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the two were near the Sauk Rapids bridge when their kayak overturned at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

One of them, Anna Rosburg of Cambridge, managed to swim toward the shore. The other, Leo Johnsen of Sauk Rapids, became stuck in a hydraulic whirlpool and was pulled under the surface of the water several times.

He managed to free himself from the whirlpool, and a witness was able to help Johnsen get to shore.

Johnsen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for only minor injuries. A responding ambulance treated Rosburg.

