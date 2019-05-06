  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Murder-Suicide, Suicide, Wisconsin

SEYMOUR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two children found dead in a Seymour home were slain and an adult man found dead in the home killed himself.

Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Andrew Poppe, 4-year-old Matteline Samson and 3-month-old Hailey Poppe April 19. Authorities believe all three were stabbed.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the state Department of Justice says the children were victims of a homicide and Poppe died by suicide. The statement does not identify a suspect in the children’s deaths but says the agency does not consider their mother a suspect.

Investigators also have previously called the case an “isolated incident.” Court documents say an officer went to the home April 18 after a woman said she was assaulted by Poppe, who had threatened to kill her and her children.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.