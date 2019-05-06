  • WCCO 4On Air

ACES
Founded in 1994, Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES) has served more than 6,000 students throughout the Twin Cities. Over the years, ACES has partnered with almost all the professional sports teams in Minnesota including the Minnesota Lynx, Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings, United FC and Wild.

The 24th Annual ACES All-Star Evening will take place Thursday, May 9 in the Hyundai Club at U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 6 p.m. The night will honor longtime ACES supporter and WCCO Sports Anchor Mark Rosen.

Click here for more information.

