  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ann Kim, Best Chef: Midwest, James Beard Foundation, Minneapolis News, Young Joni


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis chef and Young Joni owner Ann Kim accepted the James Beard award for Best Chef: Midwest Monday night.

“This is unbelievable because I’m standing here on this stage and it’s something I never thought could be in the realm of possibility. My journey has not been easy, it has not been linear and it has not been traditional,” Kim said during her acceptance speech.

RELATED: Mpls. Chef A Finalist For Nat’l Culinary Award With ‘Young Joni’

Kim came to Minnesota from Korea when she was 4 years old and grew up watching her mom cook in their Apple Valley home.

Kim didn’t go to culinary school. In fact, she had an Ivy League education. Kim left a career as an actor to open pizza joints. She appeared in productions at the Guthrie Theatre and Children’s Theatre Company, including “Cinderella” in 1999 and the 2001 show “Dragonwings.”

She owns three restaurants: Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza and Young Joni. Kim brings her Korean-American upbringing into her dishes, which include more than just pizza.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.