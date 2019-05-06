MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating the death of a boy who was left in a car in St. Paul over the weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, the 4-year-old boy died while in a car near CHS Field, which was holding Grillfest on Saturday.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Kristopher Alexander Taylor of Apple Valley, told police he placed his son in the car to take a nap, and said he cracked the window open. Taylor was working during at the event.

Two and a half hours later, he returned to the vehicle and found his son unresponsive.

He ran into Regions Hospital with the boy, who was not breathing. Doctors working on him thought he’d had a seizure, but anti-seizure medicine had no effect, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Taylor told police that he hadn’t been able to find anyone who could watch his son that day.

He said he had left his son in a car previously without anything happening, though he admitted he had left the window rolled completely down that previous time.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the boy’s death was the result of hyperthermia.

Taylor is now charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, $20,000 or both upon conviction.