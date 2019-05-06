



– An 11-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle Friday while exiting her school bus in North Minneapolis remains hospitalized. The driver was arrested but has since been released from custody.

A 60-year-old Brooklyn Park was arrested for criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm. Police say they believe he was drinking before the crash.

The girl, identified as Shianne Dean, was hit around 5 p.m. at 23rd Avenue and Penn Avenue. Her family says she is doing much better, but she has a long road ahead. Doctors have performed several surgeries to reduce brain swelling.

The driver told police the stop arm of the bus was not extended, so he tried to pass it. Police say they are investigating that claim.

“This bears a very good reminder to us that whether a bus is pulled over on the side of the road and whether the stop arm is out or not, we need to take extra care around buses. They involve children, and if it is stopped, it’s probably because of a child,” said John Elder, with Minneapolis police.

Dean’s mother, LaTonya Williams, said she was at home at the time of the incident. The aide on the bus ran to her house to tell her what happened.

Though doctors didn’t think Dean would make it through Friday night, her family never lost hope.

“She’s a fighter,” Williams said. “It ain’t time for her to go yet. She’s coming home.”

Charges have not been filed against the driver.