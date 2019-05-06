Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law Monday, allowing those accused of non-egregious harm to directly seek reestablishment of parental rights. Under the bill, parents can directly petition to reinstate rights only if removed for non-egregious harm, such as mental illness or chemical dependency. Currently, only a county attorney is able to make this petition.
The new legislation, authored by DFL Rep. Rena Moran, requires parents to prove they are addressing the underlying issue. A judge will then make the final decision.
Both the House and Senate approved the measure in April, with sweeping 130-0 and 66-0 votes.