  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:HF 554, Local TV, Rena Moran, Tim Walz


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law Monday, allowing those accused of non-egregious harm to directly seek reestablishment of parental rights. Under the bill, parents can directly petition to reinstate rights only if removed for non-egregious harm, such as mental illness or chemical dependency. Currently, only a county attorney is able to make this petition.

The new legislation, authored by DFL Rep. Rena Moran, requires parents to prove they are addressing the underlying issue. A judge will then make the final decision.

Both the House and Senate approved the measure in April, with sweeping 130-0 and 66-0 votes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.