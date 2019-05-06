MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jared Otha Washington, 27, was sentenced Monday to 75 months in prison in connection to an armed robbery spree in October 2018.
Washington, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. The spree occurred across Apple Valley, Eagan and Burnsville.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says Washington was the third defendant in the armed robbery case.
A 17-year-old Minneapolis man also involved with the felony pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in November 2018. He will remain on probation until October 2022.
The third defendant, 21-year-old Daiquawn Michael Burrell-Smith of St. Paul, was sentenced to 75 months in prison in April. He pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and burglary with a dangerous weapon last December.