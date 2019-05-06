  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery, Jared Otha Washington, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jared Otha Washington, 27, was sentenced Monday to 75 months in prison in connection to an armed robbery spree in October 2018.

Washington, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, one count of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. The spree occurred across Apple Valley, Eagan and Burnsville.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says Washington was the third defendant in the armed robbery case.

A 17-year-old Minneapolis man also involved with the felony pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in November 2018. He will remain on probation until October 2022.

The third defendant, 21-year-old Daiquawn Michael Burrell-Smith of St. Paul, was sentenced to 75 months in prison in April. He pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and burglary with a dangerous weapon last December.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.