MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul have named the two people killed in St. Paul over the weekend.
The St. Paul Police Department identified the victims as 33-year-old Michael Gray, of St. Paul, and 21-year-old Marquez Perry-Banks, of Maplewood.
Petty-Banks was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West. Although police say a suspect was arrested, few details on the shooting have been released.
Gray died after an early Saturday morning shooting outside Johnny Baby’s bar on University Avenue West. No arrests have been made in this case, and police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.