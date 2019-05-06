  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Marquez Perry-Banks, Michael Gray, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in St. Paul have named the two people killed in St. Paul over the weekend.

The St. Paul Police Department identified the victims as 33-year-old Michael Gray, of St. Paul, and 21-year-old Marquez Perry-Banks, of Maplewood.

Petty-Banks was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West. Although police say a suspect was arrested, few details on the shooting have been released.

Gray died after an early Saturday morning shooting outside Johnny Baby’s bar on University Avenue West. No arrests have been made in this case, and police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.