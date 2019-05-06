Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stearns County police say 54-year old Stacy Meyer of Freeport died from a car crash just before 7 p.m. Friday in St. Wendel Township.
Meyer’s vehicle, a 2017 Ford Expedition, collided with a 2005 Toyota Tundra at the intersection of County Road 3 and Norway Road. Meyer’s car was struck on the driver’s side door.
Police say Meyer was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where she died of injuries. The other driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Grace of St. Joseph, sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say.