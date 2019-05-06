Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Legendary rockers ZZ Top and Grammy-nominated rapper Logic are slated to play the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Other artists playing the Grandstand this year include Hootie and the Blowfish, Brandi Carlile and Lionel Richie.
State Fair officials announced the two shows Monday, saying that Logic will play on Aug. 29, a Thursday, and ZZ Top (with special guest Cheap Trick) will perform on Labor Day, the fair’s final night.
Tickets for the Logic show will run between $55 and $43. Tickets for ZZ Top will cost between $49 and $39.
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.
