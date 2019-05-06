  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Legendary rockers ZZ Top and Grammy-nominated rapper Logic are slated to play the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

State Fair officials announced the two shows Monday, saying that Logic will play on Aug. 29, a Thursday, and ZZ Top (with special guest Cheap Trick) will perform on Labor Day, the fair’s final night.

Tickets for the Logic show will run between $55 and $43. Tickets for ZZ Top will cost between $49 and $39.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Other artists playing the Grandstand this year include Hootie and the Blowfish, Brandi Carlile and Lionel Richie.

