  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BCA, Kensington, Officer-Involved Shooting, West Central Area South Elementary School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has launched an investigation after a man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Kensington early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near the West Central Area South Elementary School in Kensington.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says several deputies were at the scene which involved a physical altercation with a man that resulted in a deputy discharging his firearm.

The subject is hospitalized in St. Cloud after undergoing surgery to treat his wounds.

According to the authorities, two Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria where they were treated for injuries and released.

Officials say the road in front of West Central Area South Elementary School is closed and classes are canceled for students on Tuesday.

The BCA is processing the scene.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.