MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has launched an investigation after a man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Kensington early Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near the West Central Area South Elementary School in Kensington.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says several deputies were at the scene which involved a physical altercation with a man that resulted in a deputy discharging his firearm.
The subject is hospitalized in St. Cloud after undergoing surgery to treat his wounds.
According to the authorities, two Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria where they were treated for injuries and released.
Officials say the road in front of West Central Area South Elementary School is closed and classes are canceled for students on Tuesday.
The BCA is processing the scene.
No additional information is available at this time.