  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maple Lake Recovery Center

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — State investigators have concluded that three teenage boys at a Wright County residential treatment center were sexually abused by a female staff member in March.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the worker at Maple Lake Recovery Center also exchanged personal contact information with the boys via social media.

The staff member was not identified in the Department of Human Services report. She has resigned and is barred from having contact with people receiving social services through state-licensed programs.

It’s the second time in less than three years that state investigators have substantiated sexual abuse at the addiction treatment center.

The state report says the facility has provided additional training to staff on appropriate behavior with patients. Facility and state officials declined comment on whether the March incident has been referred to law enforcement.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.