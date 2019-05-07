  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
File of patient undergoing cancer treatment (Getty Images)File of patient undergoing cancer treatment (Getty Images)


Cancer Legal Care engages the law to resolve the complex challenges facing people and communities affected by cancer.

The Legal Care Affair to help support their mission is Wednesday, May 8 at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.