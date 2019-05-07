  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emergency crews are at a Dinkytown apartment building after an unconfirmed report of ricin exposure, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of 14th Avenue Southeast near the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus just after 4 p.m.

One person has been taken to a local hospital. The building has been evacuated, and crews are isolating the affected area.

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for further updates.

