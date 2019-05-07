  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon Headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s failed bid to land Amazon’s second headquarters offered a modest amount of money and leaned heavily on the state’s quality of life as a selling point.

Details of the state’s 122-page bid for the Seattle-based tech giant were released Monday. It suggested 18 cities where the project could be located and the prospect of up to $5 million in public subsidies.

The report listed a wide range of attributes including the region’s talent pool, higher education system and accessibility to other parts of the country via the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.

Amazon eventually split the headquarters project between two locations, the Queens area of New York City and Arlington, Virginia. It later dropped the New York location amid local opposition and moved some of its plans to Nashville, Tennessee.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Anton Savarese says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:15 am

    Told ya so..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.