MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis city leaders heard ways to move forward Tuesday night after the shooting death of Justine Rusczcyk Damond.
READ MORE: Minneapolis Reaches $20M Settlement With Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s Family
She called 911 in July of 2017 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor shot her as she approached his squad car.
Neighbors gathered at the Lake Harriet Spiritual Center Tuesday evening, where Rusczcyk Damond worked, to voice their ideas and concerns.
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he wants the public’s input in moving the department forward.
This is expected to be the first of many listening sessions throughout the city.
A jury found Noor guilty of murder and manslaughter one week ago. A judge will sentenced him next month.