MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they have confirmed that a missing 17-year-old boy ended up in the Mississippi River.
Chuejee Thao was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 15 on his way home from school.
According to St. Paul Police, investigators found surveillance video on Monday that shows Thao jumping into the river.
A body has not yet been found.
In an update on the boy’s GoFundMe page on Tuesday, the family said they are now working together with Ramsey County and Dakota County to locate the boy.
Officials say high water and river currents have made searching difficult.
No additional information is available at this time.