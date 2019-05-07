MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Minnesota Thursday to tout the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
According to White House officials, Pence will first visit R&J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, Minnesota. There, he’ll tour the facility and talk to farmers about the administration’s efforts to advance the USMCA in congress and how it will benefit Minnesota’s farmers.
Later, Pence will then visit St. Paul where he’ll visit and tour the steel mill, Gerdau Ameristeel. He’s also expected to deliver remarks to employees.
“It’s estimated that USMCA will benefit millions of jobs and give workers the level playing field to compete and win on the world stage. Under President Trump, the administration has been working hard to roll back regulations, cut taxes, and negotiate better and fairer trade deals- – opening up opportunities for American exports as never before,” White House officials said.
Pence will return to Washington, D.C. later that day.