  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civil Suit, Fatal Shooting, Jamar Clark, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered city leaders in Minneapolis to appear in court Wednesday to discuss the status of a lawsuit over the police shooting of a black man in 2015.

Judge Michael Davis’ order came soon after the city agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit over the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, who was white, was shot by a police officer when she approved his squad car minutes after calling 911.

That officer was convicted of murder.

The civil suit at issue now involves Jamar Clark, who was shot in the head after a struggle with two officers. The county attorney declined to charge the officers, saying that an investigation found that Clark was shot after trying to get an officer’s gun.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.