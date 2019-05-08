MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is highlighting the importance of safe drinking water.
Walz signed a proclamation declaring this week “Safe Drinking Water Week.”
The Water Bar brought water from different communities to the State Capitol this morning for a taste test. Kids were also at the capitol, and got to taste different versions of tap water.
“It really is something to live somewhere where you cannot drink the water out of the tap, and how much time went into just preparing it,” he said. “I learned all of the things that if you boil water too long you can actually make it worse, in terms of concentration of some of the minerals that cause you problems.”
The water the Governor tried came from Rice, Bloomington, and St. Paul Regional Water.