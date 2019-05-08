Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lab workers are trying to figure out if the substance that emptied out a student apartment building near the University of Minnesota posed a real threat.
A woman called 911 from The Marshall apartments in Dinkytown Tuesday afternoon to say she had ingested ricin, a poison found in castor beans.
Hundreds of students had to evacuate, in the midst of finals week, and were kept out until police gave the all-clear five hours later. Police remained at the scene to guard the woman’s apartment.
She was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, but her condition is unknown. It is also not known why she had the suspected ricin.