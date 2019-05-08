Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made appearances in Minneapolis and Lakeville Wednesday.
O’Rourke spoke with WCCO-TV’s Esme Murphy after a town hall at Minneapolis’ Edison High School.
“I’ve been to Wisconsin twice now. To Milwaukee, to Madison. I’m here in Minnesota at the very first part of our campaign. I’m demonstrating by my presence the respect I feel for the people of these communities, and I’m listening to them,” O’Rourke said.
Earlier, the former Texas Congressman was in Lakeville at Angry Inch Brewing to meet supporters.
The 46 year old has been touring the country to meet with voters.
