



An 11-year-old girl is in a coma after she was hit by a car while getting off the school bus Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the man who hit her is now out of jail.

The girl, identified as Shianne Dean, was hit around 5 p.m. at 23rd Avenue and Penn Avenue. Though doctors didn’t think she would make it through Friday night, her family never lost hope.

“I say everything’s gonna be ok for you. Just come on home,” said Dean’s mother, Latonya Williams. “It ain’t your time yet. God ain’t ready for you, just come on home.”

Amidst the pain, she got word that the man who hit her little girl is home — released from jail, pending toxicology results.

Police believe the driver had been drinking when he struck the 11-year-old.

“Wow, that’s not a good feeling you have to wait and you have to go up and look at your child the way your child look,” said Williams. “That’s not a good feeling at all.”

Williams says Dean is in a coma. And while some of the swelling has gone down, she says it’s a wait and see situation.

“It just feel like hell to me right now cause I’m just like I don’t believe what really happened, explained Willaims. “I really don’t believe it.”

And it is hard to believe.

Dean was hit as she got off the bus and crossed the street, her 8-year-old sister watched it all unfold.

“Her sister’s scared to cross the street.” said Williams.

So traumatized she won’t get on a bus. The school has sent a car to pick her up.

All because of a crash and a pain their mother wants drivers to understand.

“They need to slow down, don’t try to go around no buses, regardless if the arms is out or not, don’t go around no buses,” said Williams.

Dean’s mother says that message is her new passion.

She will stand on 23rd Avenue and Penn Friday in North Minneapolis at 4:30 p.m., one week after her daughter was hit.

Police freed the driver without sending the case to prosecutors just yet.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the girl’s family. Click here to donate.