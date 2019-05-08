Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have taken into custody a man they say called in a bomb threat at a Hennepin County Public Works facility Tuesday afternoon.
The facility in question was the one on 1600 Prairie Drive in Medina.
Police from Medina and Corcoran, as well as deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, surrounded the area and determined the threat had been false.
They say they arrested the man responsible for making the threat on Tuesday evening, and he’s currently in Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges.