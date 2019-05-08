MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forget the umbrella Wednesday and instead grab a raincoat or poncho. Not only will there be heavy rain moving into the state, it’ll be windy.

Light rain already reported in parts of the state will transition to heavier rain as a large storm system tracks northeast from eastern Nebraska into Minnesota. It’ll bring soaking rains well into the afternoon.

The Twin Cities morning commute isn’t expected to be affected, but rain will ramp up beginning in the mid-morning hours and should be heaviest by the afternoon commute.

“It stays pretty heavy into the evening, too,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said. “Depending on how hard that’s coming down, we could see some ponding, some street flooding. Flash flooding certainly possible today.”

Meanwhile, temperatures will drop from 50 degrees into the 40s by the afternoon. Along with that, wind gusts of over 30 mph are also expected.

“It’s the sort of wind that, with the rain, will turn your umbrella inside out,” Brickman said. “So, skip it today.”

Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. That means, parts of Minnesota could see some snowflakes.

“It’s not just up in Duluth,” Brickman said. “It’s spots like Blaine, over to Coon Rapids, Wayzata even in the west metro, maybe seeing a couple snowflakes in Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park.”

The snow isn’t expected to stick, however.

The silver lining? The washout will help with seasonal allergies, and the forecast looks much better for Mother’s Day weekend.