MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to arrive in the Twin Cities Wednesday for his first visit to the state since announcing his candidacy in March.
The former Texas congressman will meet with potential voters at the Angry Inch Brewing in Lakeville. The meet-and-greet kicks off at 3 p.m.
Afterwards, O’Rourke will hold a town hall meeting at Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis at 5:30 p.m. His visit comes days after visiting Iowa for the third time for grassroots events.
O’Rourke is one of 21 Democrats running for president in the 2020 election.