  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, Democratic Presidential Candidate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to arrive in the Twin Cities Wednesday for his first visit to the state since announcing his candidacy in March. 

The former Texas congressman will meet with potential voters at the Angry Inch Brewing in Lakeville. The meet-and-greet kicks off at 3 p.m.

Afterwards, O’Rourke will hold a town hall meeting at Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis at 5:30 p.m. His visit comes days after visiting Iowa for the third time for grassroots events.

O’Rourke is one of 21 Democrats running for president in the 2020 election.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.