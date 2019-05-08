MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Craving frozen treats? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat spots in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Milkjam Creamery
Topping the list is Milkjam Creamery. Located at 2743 Lyndale Ave. South in Whittier, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more is the highest rated frozen treat spot in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 603 reviews on Yelp.
2. Pumphouse Creamery
Next up is Field’s Pumphouse Creamery, situated at 4754 Chicago Ave. With four stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sebastian Joe’s
Lowry Hill’s Sebastian Joe’s, located at 1007 W. Franklin Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews.
4. Izzy’s Ice Cream
Izzy’s Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more in Downtown East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 282 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1100 Second St. South to see for yourself.
5. Hi-Lo Diner
Finally, there’s Hi-Lo Diner, a Cooper favorite with four stars out of 428 reviews. Stop by 4020 E. Lake St. to hit up the diner and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, next time you’re in the mood.