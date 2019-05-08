Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We all like to indulge in one of our favorite foods every once in a awhile. Now, new research says that may be OK.
Australian researchers studied a group of lean, healthy guys with an average age of 22.
They put them on a high calorie diet for five days, to represent over-indulging during the holidays.
They checked them after and found they didn’t have a big change in weight or fat mass.
Additionally, researchers discovered blood sugar fasting levels remained consistent, suggesting the human body can adapt to the occasional indulgences.