



1. Matt’s Bar

Photo: mindy b./Yelp

Looking to uncover all that Powderhorn Park has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger joint to a breakfast and brunch spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Powderhorn Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is dive bar Matt’s Bar, which offers burgers and more. Located at 3500 Cedar Ave. South, it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,361 reviews on Yelp. Time magazine named this spot’s original Jucy Lucy burger as one of the 17 most influential burgers of all time. On the menu, expect its signature burgers and fries, along with a selection of brews and wine.

2. Smoke In The Pit

Photo: Emily O./Yelp

Next up is soul food spot Smoke In The Pit, which offers barbecue and more, situated at 3733 Chicago Ave. South. With 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. In April, Minnesota Public Radio News named Smoke in The Pit as one of the top spots to score barbecue in the state. On the menu, there’s meat and seafood sold by the half and full pound. Look for the beef brisket sandwich and catfish filet platter with fries, baked beans or coleslaw.

3. May Day Cafe

Photo: margie a./Yelp

Breakfast and brunch and vegan spot May Day Cafe, which offers coffee, tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3440 Bloomington Ave., 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews. This spot served as the inspiration for poet Gretchen Marquette’s book appropriately titled “May Day,” according to Minnesota Public Radio News. On the menu, look for beverages like Vietnamese coffee or chai tea. There’s also pastries and plant-based pizza.

4. Tiny Diner

Photo: tami n./Yelp

Tiny Diner, a diner and New American breakfast and brunch spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 315 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1024 E. 38th St. to see for yourself. This spot, known for its focus on sustainability, was named as one of 16 Twin City favorites for its al fresco dining by Minnesota Monthly. On the menu, look for items like its smoked salmon omelet, burgers and Singapore-style noodles.