Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twins play again tonight in Toronto, after beating the Blue Jays last night. Jose Berrios had seven shut-out innings in a 3-0 win.
The Twins are the second-best ranked team in the entire MLB right now, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays. And with 12 more home games this month, the Twins are hoping to get more fans in the seats to catch all the excitement
The team announced tickets starting at just $5. You can grab the cheap tickets now through 10 p.m. Thursday.
Despite having the second-best record in baseball, the team is 25th out of 30 for average attendance.
The Twins next home game is Friday against Detroit.