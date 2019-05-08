Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 34-year-old vulnerable adult went missing from his residence Sunday.
Julian Daniel Decoux, who had been a resident of the home for several years, was last seen outside his home earlier in the afternoon Sunday. Staff members searched for him, but could not find him.
Despite an even more expansive search involving canines and aerial drone technology, Decoux has not been found.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a 34-year-old vulnerable adult went missing from his residence Sunday.
According to authorities, an adult foster care home in Canosia Township, which is northwest of Duluth, reported a resident went missing.
Julian Daniel Decoux, who had been a resident of the home for several years, was last seen outside his home earlier in the afternoon Sunday. Staff members searched for him, but could not find him.
Despite an even more expansive search involving canines and aerial drone technology, Decoux has not been found.
Authorities say Decoux has eloped from the house before, but has never been gone for this amount of time.
Decoux was last seen wearing a bright green winter hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, black pants and new grey tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division in Duluth at 218-336-4350 .