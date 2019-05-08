MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As summer and swimming season approaches, there’s a renewed effort to keep kids safe.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is a top cause of death for 1- to 4-year-olds.
New guidance says swim lessons can help children after age 1, and home pools need to be surrounded by four-foot fencing and a locked gate.
Olympic Skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan lost their daughter Emmy last June, after the 19-month old slipped out of a neighbor’s house and drowned in a swimming pool. The Millers, and other families are now speaking out on swimming safety in a series of public service announcements.
Enough swim advocates have helped create water motion detection systems and other new safety measures to help prevent these tragedies.
The American Academy of Pediatrics say there are many free and simple protective measures you can take to prevent drowning. Click here for more information.