MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic Square will open to the public on May 19 to show its rehabilitation and injury prevention facility.
The first 40 people to attend, starting at 10 a.m., will get to schedule a free Functional Movement Screen — one of several assessments used to determine flexibility, movement, and symmetry.
Mayo Clinic’s team works directly with the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves. It includes physicians, radiologists, performance coaches and athletic trainers all under one roof.