



BRUNCH

When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Minneapolis’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Minneapolis’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Ike’s Food & Cocktails

Photo: Holly N./Yelp

Topping the list is Ike’s Food & Cocktails. Located at 50 S. Sixth St. in Downtown, the cocktail bar, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Freehouse

Photo: Jonathan E./Yelp

Next up is North Loop’s The Freehouse, situated at 701 N. Washington Ave., Suite 101. With four stars out of 537 reviews on Yelp, the brewery, breakfast and brunch and Cajun/Creole spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hola Arepa

Photo: Michael U./Yelp

Lyndale’s Hola Arepa, located at 3501 Nicollet Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, 4.5 stars out of 731 reviews.

BROWSING

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. Mojo Coffee Gallery

Photo: Michael K./Yelp

Topping the list is Mojo Coffee Gallery. Located at 2205 California St. NE, Suite 102, in Northeast, the art gallery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest rated art gallery in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 80 reviews on Yelp.

2. Open Book

Photo: Isobel L./Yelp

Next up is Downtown East’s Open Book, situated at 1011 Washington Ave. South, Suite 200. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore and art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. One On One Bicycle Studio

Photo: Don C./Yelp

Hiawatha’s One On One Bicycle Studio, located at 4461 Minnehaha Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop and art gallery, which offers coffee, tea and more, four stars out of 81 reviews.

GLASSES OF WINE

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. Bar La Grassa

Photo: Terri Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Bar La Grassa. Located at 800 Washington Ave. North in North Loop, the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, is the most popular wine bar in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,190 reviews on Yelp.

2. Broders’ Pasta Bar

Photo: Broders’ Pasta Bar/Yelp

Next up is Fulton’s Broders’ Pasta Bar, situated at 5000 Penn Ave. South. With 4.5 stars out of 481 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Troubadour Wine Bar

Photo: Devon C./Yelp

Uptown’s Troubadour Wine Bar, located at 2827 Hennepin Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews.