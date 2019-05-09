



— For more than 70 years, all Luciana Venegas knew about her birth family could fit in the palm of her hand.

“I had one little picture,” said Venegas.

Growing up in South Dakota and eventually moving to Minnesota, she had done some searching to see if she had any siblings out there.

“I’d get so far and then it would stop,” said Venegas.

Monica Garcia and Margie Torres Antunez had questions of their own. Two of 10 children, the sisters knew they may have another sibling out there somewhere, but they didn’t know who they were.

That is until February, when an Ancestry DNA test connected the dots.

“This is Mom, and they are saying that the lady on there is Lucy and she’s our sister,” said Monica.

After a lifetime apart, the three sisters got to meet for the first time on Wednesday.

“It was just a big thrill for me because she found my sister. Most of my life, all I did was think about her,” said Margie. “I always thought about her. I always thought if she was OK. How did her parents treat her? Was she married? Did she have children? I just wanted to meet my sister.”

Finally sitting next to each other, the family resemblance and sense of humor is evident.

They also share the same sentiment in their hearts and say they feel whole now that the missing pieces of their family’s puzzle have finally found their home.

Margie and Monica hope to introduce Luciana to the rest of her siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins sometime soon.