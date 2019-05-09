  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:CVS Pharmacy, Local TV, opioids, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CVS pharmacies are unveiling a new way of fighting the opioid epidemic now in place in Minnesota.

The pharmacy chain has installed new technology in 140 stores, in hopes that it will curb opioid abuse and keep workers at their stores safer.

The technology involves new time-delayed safes, which are meant to help deter pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open them.

That, in turn, would help stop opioids from getting out into the streets and into the hands of those who sell and abuse them.

This CVS effort has bipartisan support from Minnesota legislators, and it has the support of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

The technology is in 140 locations including Target in-store pharmacies. The hope is it will keep us all safer.

