By Matt Brickman
Filed Under:Duluth, Matt Brickman, May 8, Snowfall Record

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota weather has a reputation of humbling its residents, and May 8 was no exception.

On Wednesday, wet snow piled up in parts of Minnesota, especially Duluth. In fact, Duluth broke its daily record snowfall for May with 8.3 inches of snow.

The previous record: May 8, 1902. That’s a 117-year-old record broken.

In the Twin Cities, there was just a trace of snow overnight, but that does mean 8 months of measurable snow in the Twin Cities.

Spring temperatures are expected to return, but it’s Minnesota, so you never know.

Matt Brickman

