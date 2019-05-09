Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former Superintendent for Shakopee schools was emotional in court Thursday as he learned his sentence for swindling tens of thousands of dollars from the district.
Rodney Thompson, 53, was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to more than a dozen state charges of embezzlement.
He already had a two-year sentence for federal bribery charges. Thompson will serve them at the same time.
“I will make you proud that I got a second chance,” said Thompson. “I appreciate this opportunity and I am sorry for my actions, thank you.”
Thompson has to spend at least 16 months behind bars, but he could get out on supervised release after that.