MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence is in Minnesota Thursday afternoon to tout the administration’s new North American trade agreement.
He landed in Fargo before noon but is now in western Minnesota. People gathered at R&J Johnson Farms near Moorhead, waiting for Pence to arrive.
Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Papp will be one of the agricultural leaders to participate in a discussion about the agreement that awaits action in Congress.
Pence will then make an appearance in the Twin Cities. He will be at a St. Paul metal supplier. Gerdau Ameristeel is one of the mills that Trump’s tariffs are meant to help.
Pence’s talks will focus on how the trade deal could give Minnesota companies more exporting opportunities in Mexico and Canada.
While Pence is in Minnesota, President Donald Trump is in Washington trying to salvage a transformative trade deal with China.