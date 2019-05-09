



Authorities say the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer who died after responding to a call on Cross Lake was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.

Officer Eugene Wynn, 43, was thrown from a boat on April 19 while responding to a call about a possible body spotted in the water.

On Thursday, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office released the results of the agency’s final investigation of the incident.

Officials say both Officer Wynn and Pine County Sergeant Scott Grice were thrown overboard after Wynn reportedly made a sharp left turn and the boat corrected. Investigators say the boat continued on its course until it beached on the west side of Cross Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Cody LaRoue saw the two officers in the water and attempted a rescue using a rowboat from a nearby property.

Before LaRoue could reach them, officials say Wynn was under the water.

LaRoue and another deputy were able to get Grice to shore where he was transported to Firstlight Hospital in Mora for temperature-related injuries.

Wynn’s body was recovered Saturday morning.

Officials say the Coast Guard inspection did not find any abnormalities to the boat that would have contributed to the accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, two life jackets were in the boat at the time of the accident, but the officers were not wearing them.

Minnesota law does not require life jacket use for adults.

Officials say the surface temperature of the water at the time of the accident was in the low 40’s.